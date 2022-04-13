The Ryan Report - April 10, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with the CEO of InvestUP, Marty Fittante to discuss business and jobs in Upper Michigan.

InvestUP is a regional economic organization for the U.P. with a mission to drive economic prosperity in the area. Fittante has been with InvestUP for about 3 years.

Ryan and Fittante talk about the roadblocks people face returning to work in the U.P. They also talk about the greatest needs for rural development in the area.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan is joined by CEO of Invest UP Marty Fittante.

Part 3:

Don Ryan is joined by CEO of Invest UP Marty Fittante.

Part 4:

Don Ryan gives his closing thoughts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.