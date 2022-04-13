Advertisement

The Ryan Report - April 10, 2022

This week, Don Ryan shares the desk with CEO of InvestUP, Marty Fittante.
Don Ryan is joined by CEO of Invest UP Marty Fittante.
By Don Ryan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with the CEO of InvestUP, Marty Fittante to discuss business and jobs in Upper Michigan.

InvestUP is a regional economic organization for the U.P. with a mission to drive economic prosperity in the area. Fittante has been with InvestUP for about 3 years.

Ryan and Fittante talk about the roadblocks people face returning to work in the U.P. They also talk about the greatest needs for rural development in the area.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan is joined by CEO of Invest UP Marty Fittante.

Part 3:

Don Ryan is joined by CEO of Invest UP Marty Fittante.

Part 4:

Don Ryan gives his closing thoughts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niagara house explosion
Family describes Niagara explosion
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth
chicken
First Upper Michigan case of Avian Flu detected in Menominee County
Police investigating
Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man
(Marquette Downtown Development Authority logo)
Marquette DDA executive director resigns

Latest News

Don Ryan gives his closing thoughts.
The Ryan Report - April 10, 2022 - Part 4
Don Ryan is joined by CEO of Invest UP Marty Fittante.
The Ryan Report - April 10, 2022 - Part 3
Don Ryan is joined by CEO of Invest UP Marty Fittante.
The Ryan Report - April 10, 2022 - Part 2
Don Ryan is joined by CEO of Invest UP Marty Fittante.
The Ryan Report - April 10, 2022 - Part 1