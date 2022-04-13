Advertisement

Rise Up Yoga shares 5 life changing yoga poses to try right now

Start your morning with a 5 for 5
Tia and Kellie demonstrate the waterfall yoga pose.
Tia and Kellie demonstrate the waterfall yoga pose.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for spring cleaning- and not just the physical stuff you’ve been hoarding in your home all winter.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga recommends springing into a clearer mindset with a ‘5 for 5′ yoga routine. That’s five essential yoga poses, held for five breaths each.

Boase talks about the parallels between cleaning out your home and clearing your mind.

Boase explains the benefits of the legs on wall pose. You may already be doing this pose mindlessly, but it’s anything but mindless.

The 5 for 5 routine includes 1/2 pigeon, seated forward fold, waterfall, legs on wall, and savasana.

You can find the full 5 for 5 routine and participate in real-time on Facebook here.

You can check out Rise Up Yoga’s class schedule and happenings on Facebook, Instagram and www.riseupyoga906.com.

