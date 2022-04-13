Overnight soaking rain plus dense fog -- before snowy transition Thursday

A low pressure system over Northwestern Wisconsin draws up an Wednesday evening round of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms over Upper Michigan. Severe potential in the form of large hail and damaging winds are possible over Southern Menominee County -- find National Weather Service’s severe thunderstorm safety tips HERE.

The excess rainfall, snowmelt also produces areas of dense fog overnight.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The rain transitions to mixed rain and snow on Thursday. Then, the mix changes to scattered snow showers as colder air moves in towards the weekend. The below seasonal temperature trend looks to stretch through early next week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow early then transitioning to snow showers; few snow showers midmorning then increasing to widely scattered in the afternoon; blustery with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold with west winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 30

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. snow east then clearing in the afternoon; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow; continued seasonably cool

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. snow east then clearing in the afternoon

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40

