Advertisement

Noel Navarro visits North Star Montessori Academy

Noel poses with students
Noel poses with students(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Our own Noel Navarro went to North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette on Wednesday.

Navarro talked to multiple grades about the weather and meteorology.

He answered questions ranging from where he gets his charts to why the sky is blue.

Students were very excited to see Navarro.

“Noel taught us about the weather and how it moves. We learned about jet streams and he showed us graphs with a bunch of numbers on them. It was very cool,” said Patrick Beyer, a student at North Star.

Navarro even gave one lucky student a Kestrel to measure the weather so she can follow her dreams of becoming a meteorologist.

Navarro is excited for his next visit to North Star, and the students can’t wait to see him again.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth
Niagara house explosion
Family describes Niagara explosion
chicken
First Upper Michigan case of Avian Flu detected in Menominee County
Police investigating
Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man
(Marquette Downtown Development Authority logo)
Marquette DDA executive director resigns

Latest News

The U.P. Children’s Museum opened 25 years ago, because of the vision and drive of its founder,...
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum Executive Director announces retirement
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Secretary of State recognizes Donate Life Month
Upper Peninsula Children's Museum
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum Executive Director announces retirement
Each student created a resume and practiced interviewing with real business professionals.
Gladstone High School seniors practice interview skills
Despite rainy weather, Michigan National Guard soldiers, along with first responders from...
Emergency training exercises continue