Noel Navarro visits North Star Montessori Academy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Our own Noel Navarro went to North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette on Wednesday.

Navarro talked to multiple grades about the weather and meteorology.

He answered questions ranging from where he gets his charts to why the sky is blue.

Students were very excited to see Navarro.

“Noel taught us about the weather and how it moves. We learned about jet streams and he showed us graphs with a bunch of numbers on them. It was very cool,” said Patrick Beyer, a student at North Star.

Navarro even gave one lucky student a Kestrel to measure the weather so she can follow her dreams of becoming a meteorologist.

Navarro is excited for his next visit to North Star, and the students can’t wait to see him again.

