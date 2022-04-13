Advertisement

Munising Memorial Hospital Association receives $195K investment

Senator Stabenow secured the funding for rural healthcare providers from the American Rescue Plan
Medical grants graphic.
Medical grants graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Memorial Hospital Association will receive $195,680 to purchase a new computed tomography (CT) scanner.

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, announced $1,233,165 to support Michigan rural healthcare providers, Wednesday. These funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program created through funds Senator Stabenow secured in the American Rescue Plan.

“Our rural healthcare providers are on the front lines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before,” said Senator Stabenow. “This investment will help them keep up with the needs of their communities and increase access to quality healthcare.”

Other rural providers receiving investment are Otsego County Ambulance in Otsego County and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital in Grayling.

