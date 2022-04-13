Munising Memorial Hospital Association receives $195K investment

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Memorial Hospital Association will receive $195,680 to purchase a new computed tomography (CT) scanner.

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, announced $1,233,165 to support Michigan rural healthcare providers, Wednesday. These funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program created through funds Senator Stabenow secured in the American Rescue Plan.

“Our rural healthcare providers are on the front lines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before,” said Senator Stabenow. “This investment will help them keep up with the needs of their communities and increase access to quality healthcare.”

Other rural providers receiving investment are Otsego County Ambulance in Otsego County and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital in Grayling.

