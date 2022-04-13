Advertisement

Munising City Police investigating car crash into house

Munising City
Munising City(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash is under investigation in Alger County.

According to the Munising City Police, a pick-up truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning. The force of that crash moved the house off of its foundation. It was not said how many people are involved, their names, or their conditions.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

