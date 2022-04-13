MSP Wakefield Post reminds people to beware of scams

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) -According to the Michigan State Police, there are two scams going around the area.

Callers are claiming to be from Amazon. They say there is an issue with your order or account. Then, the caller will start asking for personal information.

A second scam is a person pretending to be a relative; They say they were in a crash and they need money in another state for bail. The MSP reminds you to not give any personal or financial information out and report the call to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.