MSP investigating counterfeit bill use in Iron County

No arrest has been made yet, and the investigation is on-going
In the top left and right corner, you can read "movie prop use only." At a quick glance, it looks real(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post is investigating a counterfeit bill claim.

A fake $100 bill was used at Fob’s Restaurant in Crystal Falls earlier this month to pay for a meal. The manager noticed the counterfeit bill a week after and alerted authorities.

At first glance, it looks real, but on the face of the bill it reads “for movie prop use only.” Trooper Warren Webster says this crime can carry a 5-year felony charge. There are a few ways to tell if a bill is real.

“There are watermarks, if you hold them up to the light you can see a faint picture on the $100 bill of Ben Franklin. There is a blue 3D strip, if you rotate the bill the lettering will pop out on it,” Webster said.

Webster says security footage has aided the investigation, and no arrest has been made at this time. He says counterfeit crimes are rare in the U.P., but warns businesses to look closely at any large bills.

You can find more about counterfeiting and bill security here.

