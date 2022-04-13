Michigan unemployment rate falls again in March

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The latest economic numbers show jobs rose in Michigan throughout March for the 11th consecutive month.

Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.4% during March, according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The total number of employed increased by 29,000 over the month, while the number of unemployed fell by 14,000, resulting in a statewide monthly labor force gain of 15,000.

“The Michigan labor market has been positive this year,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Michigan’s jobless rate has averaged 4.7 percent so far in 2022, and the state has only recorded a lower annual rate twice in recent decades, the periods from 1997 to 2000 and 2017 to 2019.”

The national unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage points over the month to 3.6 percent and has dropped by 2.4 percentage points over the last year.

Michigan’s jobless rate fell by nearly two full percentage points since June 2021 and by 0.5 percentage points in just the last two months.

“Our strong jobs numbers prove that Michiganders are getting back to work at a rapid clip, and we will continue working together to lower costs, pass a balanced, bipartisan budget, and make investments in the kitchen-table issues that matter most to families, communities, and small businesses,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

