Michigan Tech selling pavers near football/soccer stadium

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It might still have a little bit of snow surrounding it, but Sherman Field at Kearly Stadium hosts thousands of fans at dozens of events each year. You can show your support for the Huskies and leave your mark by purchasing a personally-engraved paver to be placed in a permanent installation in a plaza in front of the concession area.

Over the last few years, Sherman Field at Kearly Stadium has undergone sweeping upgrades with stadium seating, a new pressbox/concession/restroom building, a new field surface, and enhancements to the Ajax Paving Champions Pavilion area.

Be part of this transformational chapter for Michigan Tech Football and Soccer by purchasing a paver! Display your name, sport, and class year. Honor someone special. Or pay tribute to Michigan Tech or an affiliated organization. You decide.

A limited number of pavers are available with two size options:

12″ x 12″ — $500 | 4″ x 8″ — $250

Order by April 29 to ensure placement by the start of the 2022 season.

