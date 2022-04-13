Michigan Tech elevates Harris to new role

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics has named Anthony Harris the Event Operations Manager/Athletic Equipment Supervisor. In his role, Harris is responsible for the game management and staffing of events hosted by Michigan Tech Athletics and also the athletic equipment operation and staffing.

Harris has spent the past six seasons as a Student Equipment Manager for the Michigan Tech hockey team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Tech and is wrapping up his MBA this spring.

“I’m thrilled to have Anthony join our athletics and recreation team,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Joel Isaacson said. “Watching him develop as a student equipment manager and as a person during his years at Michigan Tech has been personally very rewarding. Anthony will be a positive addition to our staff as we support our student-athletes and coaches in their careers.”

“I am excited to stay here at Michigan Tech,” said Harris. “The past six years working with the hockey team has me excited to continue working with these great student-athletes and experienced staff across all of our sports programs.”

Harris began his duties in March.

