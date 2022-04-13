Advertisement

Michigan State looks for new Hockey Coach

Danton Cole not renewed after five seasons
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Danton Cole won’t return as Michigan State hockey coach. Athletic director Alan Haller says the team needs a ``fresh start’' after a 12-23-1 season. The Spartans lost 15 of their last 16 games. Cole’s record over five seasons was 58-101-12. Cole was coach for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before returning to MSU in 2017. Cole played on MSU’s 1986 national championship team. He and Don McSween share the school record for most games played, 180. Haller says Cole ``put his heart’' into his job as coach

