MDOT: One lane to close on Portage Lake Lift Bridge Thursday

Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock, Michigan.
Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock, Michigan.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be working on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock Thursday, April 14, requiring closure of one lane.

The outside northbound lane on the bridge will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. The closure is expected to last several hours and will be removed as soon as work is completed.

MDOT will be installing equipment to assist in counting traffic on the bridge.

