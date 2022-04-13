Advertisement

Marquette County Salvation Army drops off Easter gifts to nursing centers

Salvation Army members at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility
Salvation Army members at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County spread Easter cheer to area nursing homes Wednesday afternoon. They dropped off plush lambs and literature from the Salvation Army at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

They also visited the Eastwood Nursing Center, Norlite, and Mission Point. For the Salvation Army, it’s about reaching out to those in care facilities, especially during the holidays.

“It’s mostly just to connect with them more than anything else and let them know that we’re thinking about them, that we’re praying for them and to wish them a happy Easter, we do this at Christmas time as well, it’s just a way to connect with them, especially for those that don’t have anybody that can come and visit them,” said Captain Marie Lewis, from the Marquette County Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is also hosting a special Easter service. That begins at 10:30 in the morning this Sunday and all are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth
Niagara house explosion
Family describes Niagara explosion
chicken
First Upper Michigan case of Avian Flu detected in Menominee County
Police investigating
Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man
(Marquette Downtown Development Authority logo)
Marquette DDA executive director resigns

Latest News

The U.P. Children’s Museum opened 25 years ago, because of the vision and drive of its founder,...
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum Executive Director announces retirement
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Secretary of State recognizes Donate Life Month
Upper Peninsula Children's Museum
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum Executive Director announces retirement
Each student created a resume and practiced interviewing with real business professionals.
Gladstone High School seniors practice interview skills
Despite rainy weather, Michigan National Guard soldiers, along with first responders from...
Emergency training exercises continue