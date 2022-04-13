Marquette County Salvation Army drops off Easter gifts to nursing centers

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County spread Easter cheer to area nursing homes Wednesday afternoon. They dropped off plush lambs and literature from the Salvation Army at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

They also visited the Eastwood Nursing Center, Norlite, and Mission Point. For the Salvation Army, it’s about reaching out to those in care facilities, especially during the holidays.

“It’s mostly just to connect with them more than anything else and let them know that we’re thinking about them, that we’re praying for them and to wish them a happy Easter, we do this at Christmas time as well, it’s just a way to connect with them, especially for those that don’t have anybody that can come and visit them,” said Captain Marie Lewis, from the Marquette County Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is also hosting a special Easter service. That begins at 10:30 in the morning this Sunday and all are welcome to attend.

