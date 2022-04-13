Marquette City Planning Commission finalizes recommendation for conservation land

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission is recommending to rezone thirteen acres owned by the city from municipal to conservation and recreation land.

Previous plans for the land were rejected when the commission decided not to develop the land.

The land is located between Fair Ave. and Wright St. along the McClellan Ave. corridor.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, several members of the public who live in that area voiced their support for the decision.

“The city identified this property as a potential for development to meet the affordable housing goal. With the input from the surrounding residents and several petitions, the City Commission has decided that this would be the best use,” said Sean Hobbins, the Assistant City Manager of the City of Marquette.

The issue will next go to the Marquette City Commission for final approval.

