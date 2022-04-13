Marquette City Band practicing ahead of first performance of the year

Advertisement

By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band is practicing for a performance next week.

The band will be playing songs from the musical ‘West Side Story.’ The concert takes place at Marquette’s Kaufman Auditorium Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the band’s first show of the year. It plans to practice every night until the big performance.

The band sounded good during its rehearsal Tuesday. Band Director Steve Grugin focused on perfecting the tempo of the players and ensuring they are on key during some of the trickier movements.

Tickets for the concert are available at the door the night of the performance. The band also has six summer concerts scheduled to take place at the Presque Isle Band shell from June through August.

