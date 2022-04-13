Lake Superior Community Partnership names new CEO

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christopher Germain was hired as the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) CEO by the organization’s Board of Directors and will start his new role beginning June 2022.

Germain is currently employed as a Senior Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) Planner with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

In his current role, Germain works with communities to align their vision and plans with streamlined development processes and practices to create vibrant communities with increasing quality of life to grow and attract more investment. He works with 29 communities across the Upper Peninsula including Marquette, Negaunee, Ishpeming, Michigamme Township, L’Anse, Norway, and Iron Mountain. During his time with the RRC program, Germain has helped grow the program’s reach from 47 to more than 300 communities statewide, expand its technical assistance offerings, enhance its training tools, and implement significant process efficiencies.

Prior to his work with MEDC, Germain served as a Waste & Recycling Planner with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, worked as a Legislative Aide at the Ohio State House, and ran a statehouse campaign in rural Ohio. Germain received his bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Northern Michigan University and his master’s in City and Regional Planning from Ohio State University. He holds an accreditation from the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and is an accredited Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP).

“We are so excited to welcome Christopher to the LSCP team,” said Board Chair Roxanne Daust. “His qualifications are a perfect fit for the vision and direction that the LSCP has developed over the last year, and will help us continue to enhance our collaborative initiatives and partnerships with businesses and communities. His economic and community development expertise, and his close relationships with our region’s communities, will be tremendous assets for our organization and our economy.”

Germain was born and raised in Michigan, and currently resides with his partner in Grand Rapids. He plans to relocate and begin work with the LSCP in early June.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the LSCP team and moving back to the Upper Peninsula,” Germain said. “Returning north has been a long-time personal goal. The work the LSCP team is doing around economic and community development – which are truly one and the same – will maintain its status as a best-in-class economic development organization and keep the region’s positive momentum going forward.”

“It is no secret the region faces challenges including low housing inventory, limited childcare options, and a historically tight labor market,” Germain said. “The LSCP has stepped up to the plate to facilitate solutions in collaboration with businesses, communities, and partner organizations in a way that will pay dividends for years to come. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with LSCP staff, the Board, and its partners on these initiatives.”

Current LSCP CEO, Sarah Lucas has recently been appointed to the State of Michigan’s newly established Office of Rural Development and is excited to still be able to continue to work with the region in her new role. Lucas’ last day at the LSCP is April 15. To ensure continuity and continued momentum on all of the LSCP’s strategic priorities during the transition time between CEOs, Lois Ellis, Executive Director of the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance (DAEDA), will serve as Interim CEO, while also continuing to serve in her current position.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.