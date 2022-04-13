Iron County LEGO set builder looks to sell collection

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Building LEGO sets was part of many of our childhoods, and one Iron County man took the popular toy to the next level.

Over 600 LEGO sets are displayed inside Gary Homer’s Iron River home. From Star Wars to trains, he has been collecting and building LEGOs for 25 years. Now, many of them must go.

“The room that we are standing in, we want to turn into a bedroom for one of our kids. I don’t have the room to put them anywhere else. I figure I have to box them up and they will sit in the attic, or have some other people enjoy them. I have the instructions for every one of them. They can take them apart, put them back together if they wish,” Homer said.

Building LEGO sets are more than just a hobby for Homer. He estimates he has spent over 1,500 hours putting them together. His passion started 25 years ago when he lived in Atlanta.

“I like putting things together with my hands. My job, I worked in heavy construction, building roads and bridges, and subways in Atlanta. I enjoy putting things together in my spare time,” Homer said.

Homer says his favorite LEGO sets are the architecture ones because they remind him of his old job. Now, Homer focuses more on building and painting models.

“I have moved on from LEGOs just because of the expense and turned back to models that I made when I was a kid,” Homer said.

He said one LEGO set may take him a few hours to build, but a detailed model can take over a month. Some LEGO sets in his home are worth thousands of dollars, particularly the Statue of Liberty.

“My pricing is very negotiable; I have already paid for them, so it’s all found money if I sell them. I need the room, and I would hate to put them in boxes and stick them in the attic,” Homer said.

Above all else, Homer wants his LEGO sets to be re-built and enjoyed by the next generation of builders. If you are interested in purchasing a LEGO set, you can call Homer at 906-214-4658 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. CT, 7 days a week.

