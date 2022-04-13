Ground-breaking scientific research underway at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of NMU students is gaining some first-hand experience in ground-breaking scientific research.

Six undergraduate NMU students are participating in a grant-funded chemistry research project with Professor Yu “Leo” Liu.

Their research is focused on making organic catalysts more efficient, more eco-friendly, and less expensive by utilizing water as a solvent instead of chemical-based solvents. NMU undergrads are excited about researching such cutting-edge chemistry.

“I just think it’s great. I came here with no knowledge of chemistry and ever since the begining I had wonderful instructors that ignited that passion in me for chemistry. I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” said Natalia Correa, an NMU junior.

Dr. Leo will present his work at the National Organic Symposium in San Diego at the end of June.

A peer-reviewed journal article about his research will be published afterward.

