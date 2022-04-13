Advertisement

Ground-breaking scientific research underway at NMU

(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of NMU students is gaining some first-hand experience in ground-breaking scientific research.

Six undergraduate NMU students are participating in a grant-funded chemistry research project with Professor Yu “Leo” Liu.

Their research is focused on making organic catalysts more efficient, more eco-friendly, and less expensive by utilizing water as a solvent instead of chemical-based solvents. NMU undergrads are excited about researching such cutting-edge chemistry.

“I just think it’s great. I came here with no knowledge of chemistry and ever since the begining I had wonderful instructors that ignited that passion in me for chemistry. I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” said Natalia Correa, an NMU junior.

Dr. Leo will present his work at the National Organic Symposium in San Diego at the end of June.

A peer-reviewed journal article about his research will be published afterward.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niagara house explosion
Family describes Niagara explosion
Police investigating
Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man
chicken
First Upper Michigan case of Avian Flu detected in Menominee County
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth
(Marquette Downtown Development Authority logo)
Marquette DDA executive director resigns

Latest News

Marquette City Band practice
Marquette City Band practicing ahead of first performance of the year
Marquette Planning Commission meeting
Marquette City Planning Commission finalizes recommendation for conservation land
MDARD and 4-H groups are advising backyard poultry owners to use extreme caution.
MDARD, 4-H talk safety precautions after new bird flu confirmed in UP
Upper Peninsula health professionals are encouraging immunizations and preventative care for...
UPHP holds 5th annual “Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures Campaign”