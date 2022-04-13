Gladstone High School seniors practice interview skills

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - For more than a decade, Gladstone High School has prioritized career development.

On Wednesday, all seniors took part in mock interviews with 25 real employers in the community. About 100 seniors were interviewed in groups of three or four.

“The interviewers have a group of questions that they will be asking the kids and the kids answer and then at the end, they will get critiqued on their answers,” said Andy Jacques, principal of Gladstone High School. The goal was to fine-tune real-life skills, so students feel confident walking into job interviews after graduation.

“I never really had a sit-down interview experience like this and I really think that it’s giving us a cool atmosphere to know what we’re going to see in the future,” said Veronica Hall, Senior Class President at Gladstone High School.

While students got experience in the hot seat today, they began preparing a month ago.

“Create a résumé, look at interview questions to be able to get used to the interview questions, and then our English teacher look at the resumes and critique them,” said Jacques.

Students created real resumes they can use right now and through the mock interviews, they learned how to talk to professional adults they don’t know.

“Just to be confident in who you are. Know your values, know your worth, I don’t sell yourself short,” said Cam Kelly, Student Council Treasurer at Gladstone High School.

“They don’t want you to fail. They want you to be comfortable and they want you to really show who you are,” said Hall. Students who were absent today will make it up in one-on-one interviews.

Gladstone High School thanks Kathy Becker for organizing the event and all businesses for taking the time to prepare the seniors.

