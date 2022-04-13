Emergency Response Training Exercises scheduled for Ontonagon & Gogebic Counties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local first responders will be working together with members of the Michigan State Police, US Forest Service, the National Guard, MDNR and others this week during training exercises designed to enhance cooperation, communication and coordination between multiple agencies during large scale emergencies.

Ontonagon and Gogebic Counties are two of ten Upper Peninsula counties participating in this year’s exercises, called Northern Exposure. The local two-county portion of the exercise will involve both tabletop scenarios and on-scene simulations.

Local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel will benefit from the exercise and it is designed to train state and federal responders. According to the Michigan National Guard, it gives soldiers an opportunity to train with professional incident commanders and subject matter experts from both the public and private sectors to improve interagency cooperation and improve an understanding of each organization’s capabilities.

