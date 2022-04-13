Advertisement

Competitive athlete Katie Kubont quietly sets goals and crushes them

Kubont currently has a 450+ day running streak
Katie Kubont competing in a bodybuilding competition.
Katie Kubont competing in a bodybuilding competition.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - When ultra-marathon runner Katie Kubont got injured, she had to readjust her goals to make them realistic.

Kubont joined Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon in the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about setting goals and sticking to them.

She explains that starting with a short-term goal and slowly working up is the best way to avoid burnout and intimidation.

Katie Kubont, an ultra marathon runner, talks about setting goals, sticking to them, and adjusting them as you need.

Part of Kubont’s new goal was to compete in a bodybuilding competition.

Kubont talks about overcoming nerves, and how difficult it is just to pose on a stage.

Athlete Katie Kubont talks about setting goals, adjusting them as needed, and shows Tia Trudgeon how hard it actually is to pose for a bodybuilding competition.

