Competitive athlete Katie Kubont quietly sets goals and crushes them
Kubont currently has a 450+ day running streak
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - When ultra-marathon runner Katie Kubont got injured, she had to readjust her goals to make them realistic.
Kubont joined Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon in the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about setting goals and sticking to them.
She explains that starting with a short-term goal and slowly working up is the best way to avoid burnout and intimidation.
Part of Kubont’s new goal was to compete in a bodybuilding competition.
Kubont talks about overcoming nerves, and how difficult it is just to pose on a stage.
