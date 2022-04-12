Warm day before widespread rain

Our next system will bring some wet weather for a few days. Light rain moves in late in the afternoon across the west. It will become widespread overnight with a few thundershowers and moderate/heavy downpours. Spotty showers will be round during the day and another round of rain moves through tomorrow night before a transition to a mix. We’re looking at around .50″-1.25″ of rain through Thursday. Colder air filters in as the system lifts north into Ontario. Light snow will continue through the start of the weekend.

Today: Sunshine early then becoming cloudy. Light showers late in the afternoon across the west and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s inland, upper 40s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Rainy morning with thundershowers followed by scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s south, upper 40s west, low to mid 40s east

Thursday: Morning rain in the east with snow mix west

>Highs: Low to Mid-30s

Friday: Light snow showers across the north

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Light snow showers end early in the morning

>Highs: Low to Mid-30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cold still

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and below normal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

