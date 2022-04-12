Advertisement

Warm day before widespread rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our next system will bring some wet weather for a few days. Light rain moves in late in the afternoon across the west. It will become widespread overnight with a few thundershowers and moderate/heavy downpours. Spotty showers will be round during the day and another round of rain moves through tomorrow night before a transition to a mix. We’re looking at around .50″-1.25″ of rain through Thursday. Colder air filters in as the system lifts north into Ontario. Light snow will continue through the start of the weekend.

Today: Sunshine early then becoming cloudy. Light showers late in the afternoon across the west and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s inland, upper 40s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Rainy morning with thundershowers followed by scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s south, upper 40s west, low to mid 40s east

Thursday: Morning rain in the east with snow mix west

>Highs: Low to Mid-30s

Friday: Light snow showers across the north

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Light snow showers end early in the morning

>Highs: Low to Mid-30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cold still

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and below normal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Powers man arrested for narcotics-related charges
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) [pictured left] chats with a Marquette resident at a petition signing...
Michigan 1st Congressional District candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser seeks to protect spot on general election ballot

Latest News

Light rain, gusty conditions diminish for a mostly sunny Tuesday before afternoon clouds, rain...
Rain, wind tapering off Tuesday a.m. before midweek storm rolls in
windy
Windy & warm conditions to kick off an active week
TV6 Weather on Demand - Sunday, 04/10/2022
Spring warmth in Upper Michigan continues, but light to moderate rainfall can make for a wet...
Overnight rain moving in for wet plus windy Monday commute