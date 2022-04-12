Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! focuses on Michigan Industry Cluster Approach

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amy Kraatz, MiLEAP Grant Coordinator with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! says retention is very important for businesses. That’s why the group is hosting a Manufacturing Collaborative. The cluster is funded through the MICA Grant.

For more information, you can email contactus@upmichiganworks.org.

