UPHP holds 5th annual “Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures Campaign”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula health professionals are encouraging immunizations and preventative care for kids of all ages as part of an annual health campaign.

Before summer arrives and families take off on vacation, Upper Peninsula Health Plan wants to help parents ensure their children are healthy. For the 5th annual year the health insurance agency is kicking off its healthy kids, healthy futures campaign.

“We really want to encourage individuals to bring their children in, catch up on those immunizations, make sure they get annual exams and talk to your doctor if you have any questions related to their health,” said UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist.

The campaign originally started to encourage parents to take their children for an annual wellness check. This year, UPHP says the campaign has a specific goal, to reverse the drop in immunizations which occurred over the pandemic. UPHP says many parents postponed well-child checkups and vaccine appointments due to fear of COVID-19 exposure.

“Our vaccinations clinics shut down, the pediatricians and family physicians stopped seeing well-child visits because of the problems with the pandemic at the beginning so what’s happened is those children missing the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Western U.P. Health Department provisional medical director Dr. Robert Van Howe.

Holmquist says immunizations, including the covid-19 vaccination are encouraged for children age 5 and older as well as for those who are pregnant and breastfeeding

“It is safe and effective, and recommended by providers and physicians. We understand that people may have questions as this is new but you can talk to your doctor about any questions or concerns you may have.”

To make things fun, UPHP says children and teens who receive a vaccination at a participating practice will be entered to win a prize during the campaign, which will run until May 13th.

