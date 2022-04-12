Advertisement

Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game

By Melissa Payne and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – An umpire in Mississippi is recovering after being punched in the face following a softball game for 12-year-old children.

According to WLBT, Kristie Moore was filling in for an umpire who got sick. She has been calling games for 10 years.

During the game, the coach asked one of the athlete’s mothers to leave the game for excessive cursing. Instead of going home, the woman is accused of waiting to confront Moore after the game, punching her and then running away.

The mother, Kiara Thomas, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Moore said some parents are out of control and make it harder and harder for umpires to do their jobs.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “The verbal abuse. And even now, the physical abuse now, at this point, and enough is enough.”

Moore, who finds umpires for tournaments in Mississippi, said it is difficult to find people willing to officiate the games.

“No one wants to listen to the verbal abuse and run the risk of what happened to me happening to them,” Moore explained.

Moore said most umpires do the job because they love the game and the kids, not for the money as they get paid $40 a game at most.

A bill was introduced in the legislature earlier this year that would make assaulting a referee or umpire a felony as aggravated assault. That bill, however, died on the calendar.

Moore said she hopes that, after this, lawmakers will take a second look.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Powers man arrested for narcotics-related charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The crew from QCR join Upper Michigan Today
Elizabeth, Tia, and Cody set goal of competing in Marquette Marathon Relay

Latest News

According to social services, the baby boy was born April 8 weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.
Newborn surrendered to hospital staff under ‘safe haven’ law
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Ukraine: Chemical weapons suspected
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Senior Center Update
Marquette dispensary holds lunch for Chocolay Senior Center
An Arizona detective is recovering after a piece of debris went through his patrol car's...
VIDEO: Officer injured after metal luggage rack goes through patrol car’s windshield