Advertisement

South Carolina park ‘consistently’ being used for illegal sexual activity, police say

A sign for video surveillance in Pelham Mill Park.
A sign for video surveillance in Pelham Mill Park.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities said they are investigating illegal sexual activity that is occurring “consistently” at a park in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said his agency has received numerous complaints about people having sex at Pelham Mill Park in Greer, South Carolina.

The incidents have occurred in the parking lot, in the woods and even out in the open, according to the sheriff. Despite arrests, the activity has continued, WHNS reports.

Innocent bystanders including children have witnessed the activity, according to the sheriff.

Pelham Mill Park
Pelham Mill Park(FOX Carolina News)

“Under no circumstance should a young child or community member who is trying to enjoy a peaceful day at a park have to be exposed to this sort of activity,” Lewis said. “We are continuing our efforts to patrol the area and to identify those who are blatantly exposing themselves and engaging in illegal sexual activity, but we also need the community’s help with reporting this suspicious behavior.”

Anyone who witnesses this activity is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

“More importantly, I want to speak to the people who are committing these acts and simply let them know that we are familiar with the apps you use to engage in this activity, we know your intentions, and to stop,” Lewis said. “There are appropriate places to engage in adult activities, and a public place is not that area. We must think about others when we act, and I ask the community to be considerate of one another and especially our youth.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Powers man arrested for narcotics-related charges
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) [pictured left] chats with a Marquette resident at a petition signing...
Michigan 1st Congressional District candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser seeks to protect spot on general election ballot

Latest News

Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
GRAPHIC: Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city
A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Boy bitten by shark in shallow water in Florida
The White House says an update to the transportation mask rule is coming within days.
White House says update to travel mask rules arriving in days
Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day...
Jury to hear opening statements in Johnny Depp libel case
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Shooting challenges downtown Sacramento’s rebuilding efforts