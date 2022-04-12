Advertisement

Soaking rain, thunderstorm chances overnight through Wednesday

Soggy, stormy Wednesday as rounds of morning and afternoon rain can exceed 1″ total rainfall for some U.P. locations.
Soggy, stormy Wednesday as rounds of morning and afternoon rain can exceed 1″ for some U.P. locations.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A moisture-rich, strong Central Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes region, bringing moderate to heavy widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to Upper Michigan through Wednesday. Drive with caution due to water ponding, even localized minor flooding from excess rainfall -- totals ranging from half to 1.5″, with potential rainfall total more than 1.5″ for some areas.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The rain transitions to mixed rain and snow on Thursday. Then, the mix changes to scattered snow showers as colder air moves in towards the weekend. The below seasonal temperature trend looks to stretch through early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of widespread rain and few thunderstorms; first through the early morning hours, and another round later in the afternoon; east through southeast winds 10 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold with west winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. snow east then clearing in the afternoon; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow; continued seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. snow east then clearing in the afternoon

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niagara house explosion
Family describes Niagara explosion
Police investigating
Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man
chicken
First Upper Michigan case of Avian Flu detected in Menominee County
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth
(Marquette Downtown Development Authority logo)
Marquette DDA executive director resigns

Latest News

rain
Warm day before widespread rain
Light rain, gusty conditions diminish for a mostly sunny Tuesday before afternoon clouds, rain...
Rain, wind tapering off Tuesday a.m. before midweek storm rolls in
windy
Windy & warm conditions to kick off an active week
TV6 Weather on Demand - Sunday, 04/10/2022