Soaking rain, thunderstorm chances overnight through Wednesday

A moisture-rich, strong Central Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes region, bringing moderate to heavy widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to Upper Michigan through Wednesday. Drive with caution due to water ponding, even localized minor flooding from excess rainfall -- totals ranging from half to 1.5″, with potential rainfall total more than 1.5″ for some areas.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The rain transitions to mixed rain and snow on Thursday. Then, the mix changes to scattered snow showers as colder air moves in towards the weekend. The below seasonal temperature trend looks to stretch through early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of widespread rain and few thunderstorms; first through the early morning hours, and another round later in the afternoon; east through southeast winds 10 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold with west winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. snow east then clearing in the afternoon; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow; continued seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. snow east then clearing in the afternoon

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.