Senior dog finds a new home

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When you walk into an animal shelter, your first instinct may not be to adopt an older pet.

Pet owners know their time is limited with older dogs so, it may take a little longer for senior pups to find a new home.

Nonetheless, one dog lover didn’t hesitate to adopt a senior dog.

Alyson Allard adopted Gage just three weeks ago from UPAWS in Marquette County. He’s a 15-year-old Sheltie.

“We could have him for a couple of months, couple of years and it makes every day so special because I don’t know how much longer I have with him and he’s such a joy,” Allard said.

An elderly couple owned him and could no longer take care of him.

“One of them passed away and, unfortunately, the other one had to enter assisted living,” Allard said. “So, couldn’t bring the dog with them.”

That opened the doors for Allard, who has a love for older dogs.

“I had a 16-year-old dog who had just passed away at the end of December,” she said. “So when I saw Gage I was like, I missed old-dog energy.”

Allard said her experience with her last dog prepared her for Gage’s decompression stage as he entered his new home.

“So I was really expecting him to be a little out of sorts the first couple days, and he was very confused, very agitated. It just takes patience.”

He also required medical attention.

“He just recently had 14 teeth removed last week Tuesday.”

Allard thanked UPAWS and the community for raising $1300 to get the procedure done.

“After we adopted him, we had people coming and being like can we donate to him. He just really captivated people. So, we’re really thankful that everything was paid for.”

That captivating personality leads to endless opportunities for this senior canine. Allard is working on getting Gage certified as a therapy dog.

“He brings me so much joy and everybody who sees him is just like oh my God, he’s so cute and so mellow,” Allard said. I just want to share that with as many people as I possibly can.”

UPAWS Community Outreach & Volunteer Coordinator, Ann Brownell, says when you adopt a senior pet, you give a deserving pet a second chance at a happy life with a loving family.

