Rain, wind tapering off Tuesday a.m. before midweek storm rolls in.

A quick-moving system over Northern Minnesota makes its way to Upper Michigan Monday night, bringing mainly light rain chances and an isolated thundershower. Westerly winds continue to gust over 25 mph at times, 40+ over the Keweenaw, before winding down overnight and into Tuesday morning. Above seasonal temps to continue until a midweek storm disrupts the warm and benign airmass in the U.P.

A vigorous and moisture-rich Colorado Low system brings widespread rain and few thundershowers across Upper Michigan through Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts from Tuesday through Wednesday can total over an inch. The rain transitions to mixed rain and snow on Thursday. Then, the mix changes to scattered snow showers as colder air moves in towards the weekend. The below seasonal temperature trend looks to stretch through early next week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with rain moving west

>Highs: Upper 40s to Upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and few thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Easter Sunday: Variable cloudiness and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow; continued seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

