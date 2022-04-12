Newberry Area Tourism Association becomes Tahquamenon Country

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - On April 1, 2022, the Newberry Area Tourism Association retired its newberrytourism.com site and will begin doing business as Tahquamenon Country. This rebranding along with a new digital platform of tahquamenoncountry.com reflects our commitment to promoting all the area has to offer. This new dynamic platform will become the definitive source of information about our area providing all the resources anyone will need to effectively plan their trip.

Hoping to see a real, live moose while on vacation? Try out the “Moose Finder,” an app that lets those who have spotted a moose take its picture, upload it to the website, and then put a pin on the map offered there to indicate where they spotted the animal. But, Executive Director Andrew Rasch says, that is just one of the features on the new website. “We hope this will help the many people who ask us every day ‘Where can we see a moose?’

“Our mission has always been to bring more visitors to the area to stay in area hotels, eat in area restaurants, shop at area retail outlets, and increase revenue and employment opportunities here in Luce County. Current estimates show around 500,000 people visit Tahquamenon Falls each year and we want to increase even that number.”

Rasch says that the digital approach is an exciting new way to accomplish that goal. “Last year the board of directors acknowledged that times and technology have changed how we can reach potential visitors. The days of printed materials and billboards are giving way to social media, blogs, website ads and other electronic media. They gave me a clear mandate to make the necessary changes to our strategy.”

The director added, “Tourism is one of the most important economic drivers our area has. Tourism brings revenues to our community and creates jobs. The healthier our community’s economy, the more other businesses and individual will be willing to invest in our future.”

To accomplish that goal, Rasch said, “Over the next year we will be aggressively developing new content with videos, photography and blogs to better show all the great features our area has and how we really have four seasons of fun.”

