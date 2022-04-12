Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Minnesota residents are in Menominee County Jail following an arrest for charges relating to the delivery of methamphetamine

Monday, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives with the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team arrested three people from Minnesota in Powers, MI after a methamphetamine trafficking investigation and operation.

A total of 233.9 grams, just over half a pound, of methamphetamine was seized during the investigation.

Minnesota residents Molly Ann Grove, 40, Tyler Andrew Rogers, 32, and a third male, 40, were arrested on the charges of Delivery of Methamphetamine In a School Zone and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine in a School Zone.

Grove and Rogers were arraigned in 95A District Court on Tuesday. Both are currently lodged at the Menominee County Jail on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

The name of the third individual is being withheld, pending his arraignment in 95A District Court on Wednesday, April 13.

Assisting with the investigation were Detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group, with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department. In addition, detectives from the KIND Drug Team with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Iron Mountain Police Department were involved.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the search of a motel room in Delta County regarding this investigation, where more drugs were seized.

