Advertisement

Marquette residents weigh in on US-41 project

This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report.
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) gave Marquette residents a chance to weigh in on an upcoming project Monday night.

Construction on US-41 between Furnace Street and the Front Street roundabout is tentatively set to begin May 9th.

At the Marquette Municipal Service Center Monday night, area home and businessowners spoke with MDOT about their concerns.

Most concerns involved traffic getting in and out of businesses and side streets.

“Whenever we hear information from any of the customers, it goes into our plans,” said MDOT Construction Engineer Al Anderson. “We evaluate it and then whatever we can do with that information, we definitely take it into consideration.”

The road work includes asphalt surfacing, along with water main, storm sewage and drainage repairs.

The project is expected to be completed in October.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Powers man arrested for narcotics-related charges
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) [pictured left] chats with a Marquette resident at a petition signing...
Michigan 1st Congressional District candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser seeks to protect spot on general election ballot

Latest News

Engagement was found all over the event with groups chatting with volunteers and vice-versa.
Marquette non-profits seek volunteers
Group gathered at Harlow Park for the rally
Group holds rally for Ukraine at Harlow Park in Marquette
An Eagle Mine Truck
Marquette City Commission amends trucking corridor agreement with Eagle Mine
Soldiers practiced putting up barriers, making arrests, and carrying people on stretchers...
Michigan emergency responders perform training exercise