Marquette residents weigh in on US-41 project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) gave Marquette residents a chance to weigh in on an upcoming project Monday night.

Construction on US-41 between Furnace Street and the Front Street roundabout is tentatively set to begin May 9th.

At the Marquette Municipal Service Center Monday night, area home and businessowners spoke with MDOT about their concerns.

Most concerns involved traffic getting in and out of businesses and side streets.

“Whenever we hear information from any of the customers, it goes into our plans,” said MDOT Construction Engineer Al Anderson. “We evaluate it and then whatever we can do with that information, we definitely take it into consideration.”

The road work includes asphalt surfacing, along with water main, storm sewage and drainage repairs.

The project is expected to be completed in October.

