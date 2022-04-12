Marquette non-profits seek volunteers

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 30 non-profits in Marquette County are seeking volunteers right now.

To help this need – Connect Marquette hosted “Resolve to Get Involved” at the Northern Center. The job-fair-style event allowed students and members of the public to find out more about groups in need. Connect Marquette says community outreach is crucial to keep non-profits on track.

“Students are very interested in volunteer opportunities,” said Connect Marquette President Krystina Gwinn. “They have a lot of requirements for different programs and they need volunteer opportunities. So, events like this are a great way to get your volunteer needs out into the community.”

If you missed “Resolve to Get Involved” and want hours – you can submit a request to volunteer at Connect Marquette here. You can also request volunteers for your organization on the page.

