Marquette non-profits seek volunteers

Many NMU students will need volunteer hours for various programs. Connect Marquette wants to help.
Engagement was found all over the event with groups chatting with volunteers and vice-versa.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 30 non-profits in Marquette County are seeking volunteers right now.

To help this need – Connect Marquette hosted “Resolve to Get Involved” at the Northern Center. The job-fair-style event allowed students and members of the public to find out more about groups in need. Connect Marquette says community outreach is crucial to keep non-profits on track.

“Students are very interested in volunteer opportunities,” said Connect Marquette President Krystina Gwinn. “They have a lot of requirements for different programs and they need volunteer opportunities. So, events like this are a great way to get your volunteer needs out into the community.”

If you missed “Resolve to Get Involved” and want hours – you can submit a request to volunteer at Connect Marquette here. You can also request volunteers for your organization on the page.

