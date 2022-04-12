Advertisement

Marquette dispensary holds lunch for Chocolay Senior Center

Senior Center Update
Senior Center Update(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A cannabis dispensary has joined the effort to help the Chocolay Senior Center.

The Cannabis Lupus Cafe held a lunch for the members of the center at the Chocolay Township Hall earlier today, they also donated a Nintendo Wii system. Their hope is to attract new members, as the center has previously stated it may close due to low attendance.

“The more people we get the better socialization we have and hopefully next month we’ll start doing road trips once a month and when we do that we go with Marq-Tran and it only costs us $1 per person anywhere in the county,” said Chocolay Township trustee Judy White.

Since our last story in February the center has gained several new members.

