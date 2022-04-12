Marquette DDA executive director resigns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is looking for a new executive director.

Rebecca Finco announced her resignation Monday. It’s effective at the end of the month.

Finco has worked for the Marquette DDA for 13 years and says she will be relocating to a new community. Finco has held the position since Oct. 2019, when longtime director Mona Lang retired.

The open position is posted on the DDA’s website with no application deadline listed.

The Marquette DDA Board has a regular meeting Thursday.

Read Finco’s resignation announcement below:

Dear Downtown Marquette Community,

It’s with mixed emotions that I share the news of my resignation as executive director of the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. While I’ve enjoyed my career with the DDA and am proud of the work we’ve done to create a vibrant, healthy downtown for the Marquette community, it’s time to welcome a new chapter with a relocation to a new community. Marquette, and particularly downtown, will forever remain dear to my heart.

Over the years, I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with extraordinary people with a passion for serving Downtown Marquette. From DDA staff and Board members, City and community partners, and of course downtown property owners, business owners, residents, and visitors, together we have nurtured a strong community and accomplished great things!

My last day will be Friday, April 29th. The DDA Board is currently seeking a new executive director to lead the organization with a steadfast focus on the continued well-being and prosperity of the downtown community. In the meantime, and for years to come, the DDA will be in trusted hands.

Today and always, I thank you for 13 great years and wish you all a future filled with endless possibilities.

Fondly,

Rebecca Finco

Executive Director

Marquette Downtown Development Authority

337 W. Washington St.

Marquette, MI 49855

906-228-9745 ext 103

