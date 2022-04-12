Advertisement

Marquette City Commission amends trucking corridor agreement with Eagle Mine

An Eagle Mine Truck
An Eagle Mine Truck(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission Monday approved an amended trucking corridor agreement with Eagle Mine. The commission unanimously voted in favor of the amendment which includes an extension of the agreement “due to a prolongment in the expected life of the Eagle Mine.”

The city will receive a $2.7 million dollar lump-sum paid this year. That money is for maintenance and improvements to Wright Street, a route Eagle Mine trucks use through the city.

“We would be essentially using this money to repair the roadway that was used for this trucking route, at this point we’re not going to do any major reconstruction if there’s going to be that use of the corridor, so we are just amending the contract to extend that out a little bit,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

The agreement also states Eagle will pay up to $134,000 per year from 2025 to 2028 depending on use.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Powers man arrested for narcotics-related charges
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Dr. Bob Lorinser (D) [pictured left] chats with a Marquette resident at a petition signing...
Michigan 1st Congressional District candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser seeks to protect spot on general election ballot

Latest News

MDOT hears feedback on US-41 project
Marquette residents weigh in on US-41 project
Engagement was found all over the event with groups chatting with volunteers and vice-versa.
Marquette non-profits seek volunteers
Group gathered at Harlow Park for the rally
Group holds rally for Ukraine at Harlow Park in Marquette
Soldiers practiced putting up barriers, making arrests, and carrying people on stretchers...
Michigan emergency responders perform training exercise