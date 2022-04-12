Marquette City Commission amends trucking corridor agreement with Eagle Mine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission Monday approved an amended trucking corridor agreement with Eagle Mine. The commission unanimously voted in favor of the amendment which includes an extension of the agreement “due to a prolongment in the expected life of the Eagle Mine.”

The city will receive a $2.7 million dollar lump-sum paid this year. That money is for maintenance and improvements to Wright Street, a route Eagle Mine trucks use through the city.

“We would be essentially using this money to repair the roadway that was used for this trucking route, at this point we’re not going to do any major reconstruction if there’s going to be that use of the corridor, so we are just amending the contract to extend that out a little bit,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

The agreement also states Eagle will pay up to $134,000 per year from 2025 to 2028 depending on use.

