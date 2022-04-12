Advertisement

Make an Easter bunny cookie house with help from Let’s Get Frosted 906

It’s as easy as painting by the number
Easter bunny cookie house from Let's Get Frosted 906.
Easter bunny cookie house from Let's Get Frosted 906.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Apr. 12, 2022
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Are you bored of coloring Easter eggs? Sick of the smell of vinegar? Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Let’s Get Frosted 906 has an option for you: Easter bunny cookie houses! It’s just like gingerbread houses but, well... you probably get it.

Mariin-Glomp took her Finnish butter cookie creations to the TV6 Morning News for a decorating session.

What you need to know about the cookie paint, ordering, and to get a peek at the Morning News team’s creations:

You can make an Easter Bunny cookie house with a kit from Let's Get Frosted 906.
The TV6 Morning News team decorates Easter bunny cookie houses with Let's Get Frosted 906.

Check out Let’s Get Frosted 906′s Facebook and Instagram for class offerings, deals, and pretty designs!

You can place an order with Let’s Get Frosted 906 on social media or by email at letsgetfrosted906@gmail.com

