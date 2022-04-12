Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is matching its price of a dozen doughnuts to a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things a little.

For the next four weeks, the restaurant chain will sell a dozen of its glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

The promotion will only be available on Wednesdays, and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means this Wednesday, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost $4.11. That’s a pretty good deal, considering they usually set you back at least $10.

The promotion ends May 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Powers man arrested for narcotics-related charges
Police investigating
Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man
Niagara house explosion
Family describes Niagara explosion

Latest News

President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
LIVE: Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City that...
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth