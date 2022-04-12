Advertisement

Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man

Police investigating
Police investigating(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating a crash.

According to the department, officers responded to the crash on Monday, at 3:00 p.m. on Bridge Street and Montezuma Avenue. A delivery truck, driven by a 55-year-old man, was traveling north on Bridge Street when the truck’s brake system failed, according to the driver. The vehicle crossed US-41 and Montezuma Ave, then collided with a retaining wall.

The passenger, a 45-year-old Chassell man, was transported for injuries. He sought his own treatment.

The Houghton Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and MTU Public Safety and Police Services.

