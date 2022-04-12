Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating a crash.

According to the department, officers responded to the crash on Monday, at 3:00 p.m. on Bridge Street and Montezuma Avenue. A delivery truck, driven by a 55-year-old man, was traveling north on Bridge Street when the truck’s brake system failed, according to the driver. The vehicle crossed US-41 and Montezuma Ave, then collided with a retaining wall.

The passenger, a 45-year-old Chassell man, was transported for injuries. He sought his own treatment.

The Houghton Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and MTU Public Safety and Police Services.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.