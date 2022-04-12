Advertisement

Group holds rally for Ukraine at Harlow Park in Marquette

Group gathered at Harlow Park for the rally
Group gathered at Harlow Park for the rally(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday evening in Marquette a group gathered at Harlow Park to show their support for Ukraine. The group gathered at the park with blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and signs saying “Help Ukraine.”

Cars driving by honked to show their support. The group has been trying to raise awareness and collecting donations since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

“Our community is small but issues here are large and we can all play our part either by learning more or being aware, there’s also a Ukrainian community here in town,” said Ania Bieciuk, Organizer of the rally. “Not only are we unified Yoopers but we’re unified with Ukraine as well.”

Similar rallies were held in other upper Michigan communities. The rally organizer also says the Polish mission Ukrainian relief fund has been collecting donations. So far they’ve helped more than two million refugees.

