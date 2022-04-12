Eastern U.P. marine trade school presents to Dickinson County partners

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Kingsford Rotary Club hosted a special education presentation today.

The Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville presented its five-year plan to Dickinson County partners. The school was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant for improvements by the Economic Development Agency (EDA).

President Nikki Storey says the grant will help expand program offerings. She says her school is the only marine trade institution in the great lake region.

“We have our comprehensive boat building program, and that has been with the school since it started. We have 100 percent job placement in that program in the last six years. We then brought on a Marine Technician program, and that is new in the last two years. We have also had 100 percent job placement in that as well,” Storey said.

The non-profit school hopes to enroll 50 students over the next five years, add a Marine Electronics program, and continue to build strong connections with marine manufacturers.

