Advertisement

Eastern U.P. marine trade school presents to Dickinson County partners

The Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant for improvements by the Economic Development Agency (EDA).
The school presented its programs, and the demand for marine trade workers to the Iron Mountain...
The school presented its programs, and the demand for marine trade workers to the Iron Mountain Kingsford Rotary Club(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Kingsford Rotary Club hosted a special education presentation today.

The Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville presented its five-year plan to Dickinson County partners. The school was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant for improvements by the Economic Development Agency (EDA).

President Nikki Storey says the grant will help expand program offerings. She says her school is the only marine trade institution in the great lake region.

“We have our comprehensive boat building program, and that has been with the school since it started. We have 100 percent job placement in that program in the last six years. We then brought on a Marine Technician program, and that is new in the last two years. We have also had 100 percent job placement in that as well,” Storey said.

The non-profit school hopes to enroll 50 students over the next five years, add a Marine Electronics program, and continue to build strong connections with marine manufacturers.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Powers man arrested for narcotics-related charges
Police investigating
Houghton Police Department investigating crash that injured one man
Niagara house explosion
Family describes Niagara explosion

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (04/12/2022)
Some of the 100 food baskets handed out to veterans
Community Foundation of Delta County hands out Easter Food Baskets to veterans
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth
Senior Center Update
Marquette dispensary holds lunch for Chocolay Senior Center