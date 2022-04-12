Community Foundation of Delta County hands out Easter Food Baskets to veterans

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Delta County veterans will have a better easter holiday thanks to community support. Ham, potatoes, and fillings are some items given away to veterans in Escanaba on Tuesday.

The Community Foundation of Delta County and the Escanaba Veteran’s Center have put on food drives for the last 10 years.

“We’ve got about 100 food baskets that we are giving out. The Escanaba Veterans Center identifies the individuals, and then we go, and we do a lot of the work to gather donations and whatnot for the 100 baskets,” said Charlie Becker, Community Foundation of Delta County Board Chair.

Around a half dozen volunteers, many veterans themselves helped load food baskets into cars.

“After retiring from the army, I chose to get involved in any veteran services I could to help my fellow veterans, especially the ones that are disabled or shut-in,” said Charles Larsen, U.S. Army Veteran & American Legion Rapid River Post 301 Commander.

Despite special food pricing from some sponsors, the Community Foundation of Delta County says because of food distribution shortages, it will not host an Independence Day food giveaway, but instead will host larger food drives around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Food pricing is a little bit more expensive this year, but it really depends on how many veterans in need we can identify, and then we figure out numbers from there,” Becker said.

Becker said the foundation will brainstorm other ideas to help those in need during the 4th of July

Larsen says he enjoys seeing the smiles on the faces of veterans, and all of them are thankful for any assistance. He says food insecurity is a top priority for veteran service programs.

“[Many of them] are retired, they’ve been injured, or they are suffering health issues. Therefore, they aren’t getting the services [they need,]” Larsen said.

Larsen said if you or someone you know is a veteran in trouble, you can reach out to any veteran service organization for help.

