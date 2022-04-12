Advertisement

Bus driver charged in student’s death

A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection of the death of a 13-year-old student. (Credit: WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan bus driver is facing charges following the death of a 13-year-old boy last week.

Zyiar Harris was being dropped off on Wednesday when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

“It’s the bus driver’s fault,” his mother Cassandra Jones said.

Investigations revealed that the incident unfolded when 65-year-old bus driver Deborah White allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights.

“My son was autistic,” Jones said. “When he got hit, she pulled off. She seen him get hit, and she pulled off.”

Zyiar later died in the hospital due to complications.

White, who worked for ABC Student Transportation, has been charged with second-degree child abuse and failure to stop at the scene, resulting in death.

White is being held on a $50,000 bond.

