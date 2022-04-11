Windy & warm conditions to kick off an active week

A disturbance moving north triggers stronger winds today. Westerly winds will increase with the strongest gusts of around 50mph in the Keweenaw where wind advisories will be in effect. Otherwise, we’re in a few days of unseasonably warm days. Our next system will bring widespread rain and thundershowers tomorrow night into Wednesday. Following it, snow develops, and colder air filters in for the end of the week.

Today: Windy, mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing during the day

>Highs: Upper 40s along the shorelines, low to mid-50s inland

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with light showers moving in during the evening

>Highs: Low to mid-50s, upper 40s north

Wednesday: Morning widespread showers/thundershowers becoming scattered during the day

>Highs: Low to mid-50s, some upper 50s in the south

Thursday: Morning showers become rain/snow mix late in the day

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Light snow in the north with mostly cloudy skies and below normal temperatures

>Highs: Low to Mid-30s

Saturday: Snow ends early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, dry, and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.