Advertisement

Windy & warm conditions to kick off an active week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A disturbance moving north triggers stronger winds today. Westerly winds will increase with the strongest gusts of around 50mph in the Keweenaw where wind advisories will be in effect. Otherwise, we’re in a few days of unseasonably warm days. Our next system will bring widespread rain and thundershowers tomorrow night into Wednesday. Following it, snow develops, and colder air filters in for the end of the week.

Today: Windy, mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing during the day

>Highs: Upper 40s along the shorelines, low to mid-50s inland

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with light showers moving in during the evening

>Highs: Low to mid-50s, upper 40s north

Wednesday: Morning widespread showers/thundershowers becoming scattered during the day

>Highs: Low to mid-50s, some upper 50s in the south

Thursday: Morning showers become rain/snow mix late in the day

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Light snow in the north with mostly cloudy skies and below normal temperatures

>Highs: Low to Mid-30s

Saturday: Snow ends early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, dry, and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Thousands gather to enjoy some sour beer, live music, food, and a "beary" good time.
Thousands attend the Festival of the Angry Bear’s return in Marquette
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey

Latest News

TV6 Weather on Demand - Sunday, 04/10/2022
Spring warmth in Upper Michigan continues, but light to moderate rainfall can make for a wet...
Overnight rain moving in for wet plus windy Monday commute
monday rain
Warmer & active week ahead
Light snowfall from 1-3″ through Saturday before high pressure brings dry, warmer air to Upper...
Light snow, blustery start to Saturday before warming up