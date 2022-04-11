U.P. fire departments prepare for wildland fire season

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire departments across the U.P. have now entered wildland fire season, and according to the DNR’s fire report dashboard, April and May have some of the highest numbers of reported fires in the season.

In a densely forested area, the Iron Mountain Fire Department says it responds to about 5 to 15 calls a month for wildland fires.

“Wildland fires are uncontrolled fires that usually burn vegetation,” said Randal Lapp, Iron Mountain Fire Department Captain.

Lapp says wildland season starts as soon as the snow melts. To fight wildland fires, departments need to get creative.

A brush truck is commonly used to fight wildland fires. One of the main advantages compared to a larger engine is increased mobility on the fire ground.

“The only drawback then is you sacrifice the water supply. Our brush truck only holds 200 gallons, where our engine we are looking at 750 gallons,” Lapp said.

Lapp says many brush fires start in someone’s backyard and can be prevented.

“A lot of it is people burning rubbish. This time of year, you got receipts, it’s tax season, whatever it is, people will rake up the yard and burn some paper waste,” Lapp said. “Cigarettes are a big one. You’ll get people who smoke and use plastic coffee cans.”

Lapp says weather conditions impact the fire behavior as well. Humidity, wind, and recent precipitation play large factors.

On windy days like Monday, wildland fires can travel at rates close to 30 mph. For the City of Iron Mountain Fire Department, its biggest concern is a wildland-urban interface. This is where fires from the woods can quickly spread to nearby buildings.

“You can’t burn on certain days; they are called red flag days for a reason. Don’t burn on days that are windy or real dry, that could cause a lot of work for somebody,” Lapp said.

In 2021, the DNR reported, almost 2,500 acres burned in Michigan. Numbers have been trending upward since 2019. The Michigan DNR will post daily fire danger warnings online.

