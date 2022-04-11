Advertisement

Powers man arrested for narcotics-related charges

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives with the County/City worked on the case together.
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the County/City Wide Drug Team, arrested a 52-year-old male from Powers on three counts of delivery of a schedule two narcotic and maintaining a drug house.

The name of the male is being withheld pending his arraignment in 95A District Court. He is currently held at the Menominee County Jail.

Detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette Police Department assisted the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as new information is available.

