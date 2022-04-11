The Plant Connection shares tips for a successful spring gardening season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Think spring! It’s time to de-winterize your lawn and garden and prepare for a new season of successful growing.

Linda Andriacchi, the owner of the plant connection, says that having a checklist and following a plan is as important to your plants as nutrients themselves.

You may think about these steps in phases.

Phase 1: clean. Phase 2: plant. Phase 3: transplant.

Andriacchi details these steps in the video below and explains why it’s important to follow them.

You can plant your seedlings in soil or in water. Andriacchi explains why you might plant hydroponically vs. in soil.

