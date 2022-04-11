Advertisement

The Plant Connection shares tips for a successful spring gardening season

We’re ready for springtime... is your garden?
The Plant Connection.
The Plant Connection.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Think spring! It’s time to de-winterize your lawn and garden and prepare for a new season of successful growing.

Linda Andriacchi, the owner of the plant connection, says that having a checklist and following a plan is as important to your plants as nutrients themselves.

You may think about these steps in phases.

Phase 1: clean. Phase 2: plant. Phase 3: transplant.

Andriacchi details these steps in the video below and explains why it’s important to follow them.

You can plant your seedlings in soil or in water. Andriacchi explains why you might plant hydroponically vs. in soil.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room...
Tips pour in after UP, Wisconsin investigators release photos, asking for public’s help
The scene of a reported explosion in Niagara, Wis., April 10, 2022.
2 seriously injured in propane-related explosion at Town of Niagara home
Police investigating possible credit card skimming in Marquette County
Thousands gather to enjoy some sour beer, live music, food, and a "beary" good time.
Thousands attend the Festival of the Angry Bear’s return in Marquette
A student was suspended after sending out a mental health survey to NMU students. His peers...
NMU students protest peer suspension over survey

Latest News

Lil' Bomber (on the right)
Local Ironwood man to hold fundraiser for rescue duck
The work set-ups of two 911 dispatchers in Marquette County.
Celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
Emergency Training
Michigan emergency responders perform training exercise
Finlandia University extends Hancock Promise deadline
The crew from QCR join Upper Michigan Today
Elizabeth, Tia, and Cody set goal of competing in Marquette Marathon Relay