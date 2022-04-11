Overnight rain moving in for wet plus windy Monday commute

Light to moderate rain overnight in Upper Michigan late Sunday night through Monday morning, as this weekend’s high pressure bubble bursts and moves east of the region thanks to a low pressure system pushing in from the Dakotas. A slight chance of isolated thundershowers overnight especially over the southern and eastern counties as the combination of warm and moisture-filled air builds up over the U.P. (from the system’s warm front). Rainfall amounts to range below a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible from potential thundershowers. Towards Monday afternoon, the low system lifts northeast over the region, resulting in gradual clearing of clouds and showers (with slight chance of isolated thundershowers) west through east in the U.P. In addition to the rain, the system stirs up windy conditions through Monday U.P. wide, with gusts over 40 mph possible near the Lake Superior shores.

It’s a brief reprieve from rain late Monday until Tuesday evening, when a Colorado Low system brings widespread rain and few thundershowers across the U.P. Rainfall amounts Wednesday can exceed an inch. The rain transitions to mixed rain and snow on Thursday. Then, the mix changes to scattered snow showers as colder air moves in towards the weekend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered rain showers and isolated thundershowers, then gradually clearing during the daytime; warm and windy with southeast through westerly winds gusting over 30 mph (40+ gusts near Lake Superior for western and central counties)

>Highs: Upper 40s to Upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with rain moving west

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and few thundershowers; windy

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate snow showers; cold

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 40

Easter Sunday: Variable cloudiness and seasonably cool

>Highs: 40

