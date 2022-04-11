Advertisement

Michigan emergency responders perform training exercise

Emergency Training
Emergency Training
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Soldiers practiced putting up barriers, making arrests, and carrying people on stretchers today in Rapid River.

This was part of a situational exercise to train Michigan National Guard members how to respond to a violent demonstration.

“We’re exercising what the Michigan Guard’s response would look like if we were requested to come to the U.P. in order to assist our local law enforcement and other civilian partners in securing critical infrastructure,” said Michigan National Guard Chief of Operations Sara So.

The exercise is part of a series of training events in collaboration with the Michigan State Police and local emergency management. It is designed to train soldiers on public safety and security.

So says in the state of Michigan they have a National Guard Response Force comprised of about 500 soldiers from different units who are on standby for situations like the ones they trained for today.

“They do so by being ready at a moments notice to grab their go-bags and head out the door, leaving their family and friends behind to come and support our local communities.”

Delta and Schoolcraft County emergency management coordinator Paul Geyer says that it’s vital for the National Guard to train with local emergency personnel.

“We want to be prepared for anything that happens or might happen in our community. We tend to do these training exercises as often as we can and involve as many partners as we can so we’re all on the same page when something happens,” said Geyer.

The training exercises will continue throughout the week in 9 other counties across the Upper Peninsula.

